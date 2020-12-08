Georgia COVID-19 vaccine plan: Proposal details distribution and administration

The Georgia Department of Public Health has created a draft COVID-19 vaccine plan in preparation of federal emergency use authorization, which includes how best to distribute the shots across the state.

The 62-page proposal shows how the state plans to distribute the vaccines, train people who will administer the shots, and in what order they'll be made available.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke exclusively to FOX 5 about the state COVID-19 vaccine plan on a recent tour of the future Norfolk Southern headquarters.

"We're ready to distribute as soon as we get the approvals and the shipments starting to come. We've been planning for that for a long time with our Insurance Commissioner John King, Dr. [Kathleen] Toomey and her team," Kemp explained. "We've authorized pharmacists and other folks to do drive-by inoculations to make sure that when we get the vaccine we're ready to get it out to the people."

Kemp said the priority once those vaccines arrive will be healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

After that comes non-healthcare first responders, school staff and other essential workers, like those are grocery stores, as well as healthy older people and those under 60 who have comorbidities.

Next in line would people people working in socially important jobs, like restaurants, and finally healthy children and young adults.

By that time, people should be able to get the vaccine at multiple locations, including pharmacies.

The Food & Drug Administration could approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as this week. If so, Pfizer is expected to deliver 100 million doses, enough for 50 million americans, in the coming months. The vaccine requires two doses per person.

President Trump is planning to sign an executive order ensuring all americans have access to the vaccine before the government shares it with other nations.

Overseas, British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.”

