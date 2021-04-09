Georgia couple celebrates decade of fostering dogs

A look at the ceiling of Greg Mathis' woodworking shop shows the decade of dedication to animals in need.

It is covered in nameplates of dogs that he and his wife, Traci, have helped find a future.

"We wanted to make it feel like this was their home - temporarily. That was their kennel, that was their address to their kennel. Once they get adopted, I post the name so it's always there.," Mathis explains.

The Jefferson couple started opening their home to foster dogs in 2011, eventually naming their kennels and play area 2nd Chance.

More than a hundred animals have found a second chance through their help.

They partner with the Humane Society of Jackson County, providing shelter and often, rehabilitation. Many of the animals have special needs - from trust issues to heartworm.

After 10 years of fostering, the Mathises are looking back, thankful for what they've gained in rewards along the way, helping dogs become more "adoptable."

"It's a good feeling - kind of like we've won the lottery," Traci Mathis reflected.

"It's kind of hard to explain that until you've taken an abused dog and rehabbed them ... pass them off to a couple with young kids and it's like Christmas morning," Greg Mathis said.

2nd Chance depends on volunteers for help walking, feeding, and socializing with their four-legged guests.

