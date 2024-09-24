Georgia corn maze ranked as one of top 10 in nation

USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards have recognized Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch in Dawsonville, Georgia, ranking it as one of the top 10 corn mazes in the country. The maze earned the No. 9 spot on the prestigious list.

Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze spans 15 acres with approximately six miles of trails. For added safety, there are checkpoints throughout the maze, and visitors can exit at any time if needed. During October, part of the maze transforms into a haunted experience to celebrate Halloween, offering even more excitement for visitors.

RELATED: Halloween festivities & haunted houses in metro Atlanta, North Georgia | 2024

The top-ranked corn maze on the list was Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, followed by others from across the country, such as Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Pennsylvania and Hubb's Farm in North Carolina.

TOP 10 CORN MAZES

1. Treworgy Family Orchards, Levant, Maine

2. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, Ronks, Pennsylvania

3. Hubb's Farm, Clinton, North Carolina

4. Great Vermont Corn Maze, Danville, Vermont

5. Liberty Mills Farm, Somerset, Virginia

6. Sinkland Farms, Christianburg, Virginia

7. Devine's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, Harrodsburg, Kentucky

8. Davis Mega Maze, Sterling, Massachusetts

9. Uncle Shuck's Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, Dawsonville, Georgia

10. Irons Mill Farmstead, New Wilmington, Pennsylvania