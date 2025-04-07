Georgia child care facility's license revoked after Benadryl given to toddlers

The Brief DECAL revoked the license of Forsyth Methodist Church's Caring for Kids daycare center after a staff member administered Benadryl to toddlers without parental consent. Kendasja Mequia Hughley and two other staff members were arrested for giving Benadryl to toddlers and failing to report the incident, which was caught on camera. Parents affected by the daycare closure are advised to find child care alternatives through DECAL's resources at www.qualityrated.org or by calling 1-877-ALL GA KIDS.



The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) has revoked the license of a Forsyth child care facility after a staff member administered Benadryl to toddlers without parental consent.

Forsyth Methodist Church's Caring for Kids daycare center has been temporarily shut down since March, due to the investigation.

What they're saying:

Reg Griffin, DECAL's chief communications officer, said the license for Forsyth Methodist Church–Caring for Kids Child Care Learning Center, located at 68 West Johnston Street, was officially revoked on Monday, April 7.

"The Center has 10 days to appeal the revocation before an administrative law judge with the Office of State Administrative Hearings (OSAH)," Griffin said. "The Center may not reopen until the appeal process is completed due to the previously issued Order of Emergency Closure."

The backstory:

Kendasja Mequia Hughley was arrested on March 10 after reportedly giving Benadryl to toddlers, some as young as two years old, to make them sleepy during nap time. A co-teacher who witnessed the incident reported it to the director of the Bright from the Start Program on March 5. Bright from the Start is Georgia's Department of Early Care and Learning program that oversees child care facilities.

Kendasja Mequia Hughley, Cathy Stevick, and Shelby Webb (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say three children received doses on at least two separate occasions in early March, which was reportedly caught on camera. The daycare director, Cathy Stevick, and a second teacher, Shelby Webb, were arrested as well on March 18. Stevick faces three counts of failure to report child abuse, while Webb faces one count each of simple battery and cruelty to children. Investigators say Stevick waited up to six days to report the Benadryl administration incident.

Benadryl is not recommended for children under six years old due to potential health risks. Parents later reported that their children appeared sluggish and "not normal" when they picked them up from daycare.

What you can do:

DECAL has directed parents affected by the closure to find child care alternatives at qualityrated.org or by calling 1-877-ALL GA KIDS, a free resource offered by the department. DECAL oversees licensing and quality standards for child care centers across the state, administers Georgia’s Pre-K Program and Childcare and Parent Services (CAPS), and coordinates other early education and nutrition programs. More information is available at decal.ga.gov .

SEE ALSO: