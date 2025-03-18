Forsyth daycare shut down after employee arrested for drugging children

article

Forsyth Methodist Church's Caring for Kids daycare center has been temporarily shut down by Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) following serious allegations against an employee, according to WGXA News.

What we know:

Kendasja Mequia Hughley was arrested after reportedly giving Benadryl to toddlers, some as young as two years old, to make them sleepy during nap time. A co-teacher who witnessed the incident reported it to the director of the Bright from the Start Program on March 5.

Benadryl is not recommended for children under six years old due to potential health risks. Parents later reported that their children appeared sluggish and "not normal" when they picked them up from daycare.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether any children suffered long-term effects from being given Benadryl. It is also unclear how many children were affected and for how long the alleged drugging had been taking place. Additionally, it is unknown what, if any, prior concerns had been raised about the employee or the daycare's practices.

The backstory:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office stated that the daycare director did not immediately report the incident to authorities. Instead, the information only came to light after it spread on social media. Furthermore, the daycare reportedly did not take action against Hughley or inform parents about the incident, despite concerns raised about their children's unusual behavior.

What's next:

DECAL’s closure order is set for 21 days unless the daycare appeals the decision before an administrative judge. The investigation is ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether further legal action will be taken against the daycare or its management for failing to report the incident in a timely manner. Parents affected by the closure are now left scrambling to find alternative childcare options.