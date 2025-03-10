Forsyth church daycare worker arrested for drugging toddlers for nap time, deputies say

article

A daycare worker at Forsyth Methodist Church is facing charges for allegedly giving toddlers Benadryl before nap time.

What we know:

Kendasja Mequia Hughley was reported for allegedly giving children as young as 2-years-old the drug at lunchtime to make them sleepy during nap time. A co-teacher who said she witnessed the incident reported it to the director of the Bright from the Start Program on March 5.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the director didn't report it to authorities for days until word had spread on social media.

Why you should care:

Benadryl is not recommended for children under six without medical supervision.

It can cause serious, sometimes even fatal, side effects in young children.

What they're saying:

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the case, reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses.

Warrants were issued for Hughley's arrest. She turned herself in on March 10.

She was charged with reckless conduct and is being held without bond at Monroe County Jail.

What we don't know:

Officials said more charges could be filed, and additional suspects may be implicated as the investigation continues. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office did not name any persons of interest.