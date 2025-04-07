OSHA cites BioLab for safety violations after Conyers facility fire

article

The Brief OSHA cited BioLab Inc. for six violations related to improperly stored hazardous materials, proposing $61,473 in penalties. BioLab Inc. has 15 business days to respond to the citations, either by complying, requesting an informal conference, or contesting the findings. A fire at BioLab's Conyers facility led to chemical exposure and evacuations, prompting community calls for the facility's closure and a lawsuit against the company.



Federal safety officials have cited chemical manufacturer BioLab Inc. after determining that a fire at its Conyers facility was caused by improperly stored hazardous materials.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released its findings on Monday.

What we know:

OSHA cited the company for four serious and two other-than-serious violations following its investigation into the incident, which originated at a warehouse that stored various chemicals. OSHA has proposed $61,473 in penalties.

What's next:

BioLab Inc. now has 15 business days from the receipt of the citations to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if BioLab Inc. will contest the citation.

The backstory:

A fire broke out at BioLab in Conyers on Sept. 29, 2024. Water mixed with the pool shock product inside, sending chemicals, like chlorine, into the air for days. Thousands of residents were forced to evacuate.

Since that day, there have been calls to shut the facility down in Conyers following previous fires. The facility partially re-opened in November.

Commissioners announced a lawsuit against BioLab in October, citing the physical and emotional tolls the company has caused the community.

The other side:

In March, BioLab says it has responded to more than 43,000 calls and 18,000 emails since the fire. More than 5,000 people were help in-person at the Community Assistance Center.

Starting on April 11, the Community Assistance Center and Call Center will close and any inquiries moving forward will be handled by email.

Community members can continue to contact BioLab by emailing CommunitySupport@biolabinc.com.

SEE ALSO: