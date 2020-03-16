Georgia colleges and universities will move courses online for rest of semester

All 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia will be moving online for courses for the rest of the semester.

Last week, all state schools suspended instruction for two weeks over concerns about the coronavirus. Students will not be allowed to return to their campuses unless they receive permission to do so and residence halls will remain closed except for a very few students who are unable to return home.

Students with items left in their dorms will be given specific instructions on how to retrieve them.

Information on refunds for housing, dining, and other services will also be given by the schools soon.

Institutions will remain open, but with minimal staff on campus.

To learn more visit https://www.usg.edu/coronavirus.