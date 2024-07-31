Georgia's most chivalrous men live in these cities, dating survey claims

article

If you haven't met your Prince Charming yet, maybe you're looking in the wrong place. A new dating survey pinpointed exactly where Georgia's "most chivalrous" men could be living.

The survey, distributed by DatingNews.com, asked 3,000 single women where they were able to find well-mannered, charming men in the state of Georgia.

The city ranking first was Augusta-Richmond.

(Credit: DatingNews.com)

"Whether it's helping someone carry their groceries, offering a polite greeting on a stroll through the beautiful Riverwalk, or holding doors open with a gracious smile, the men of Augusta-Richmond embody the essence of chivalry," a spokesperson from DatingNews commented.

A chivalrous man, as defined by the participants, is one who exudes patience and understanding, politeness and respect, thoughtfulness and consideration, good communication skills, and humility and modesty.

(Credit: DatingNews.com)

The second most-named city was Savannah, and reigning in third was Columbus.

According to the thousands of women who participated in the survey, chivalry is far from dead in the digital-age. When asked what kind of behavior was appreciated on a date, 43% said engaging and respectful conversations, 14% said offering genuine compliments, 12% said opening doors, and another 12% said punctuality.

Only 2% of respondents said they didn't attach much importance to chivalry.

(Credit: DatingNews.com)

If you live in these areas and are still having trouble finding a gentleman, it may be time to leave online dating alone. More than one-third of women (36%) said they frequently run into impolite men when using dating apps. You may be better off looking for your mister IRL.

"Despite the growing concerns about the decline of traditional manners, it's encouraging to see that many men still embody the qualities of a true gentleman," Amber Brooks, the chief editor at DatingNews said. "Our survey highlights the importance of respectful behavior and the positive impact it can have on the modern dating experience."

Check out which cities made the list in other states.