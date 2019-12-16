Georgia burglary suspect now wanted for murder in LaGrange

article

Police in LaGrange are searching for a murder suspect who earlier this month appeared to have replied to another wanted post by the Columbus Police Department on Facebook.

Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28, of Phenix City, Alabama, is wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and other charges stemming from a shooting Sunday night at a Racetrac convenience store located at 1519 Lafayette Parkway, the LaGrange Police Department's Facebook post stated.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

Police describe Williams as being 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing about 300 pounds. Police said they believe he is just across the Alabama line or in the Columbus area.

Earlier this month, Columbus police posted his photo stating Williams was wanted for burglary charges in the city. A man appearing to be Williams then replied back to the post:

"These folks act like I’m running or sum!!!" A commenter identified on Facebook as Tierre Williams wrote. "Ain’t (sic) nobody called me or nothing about this. I just had state court two weeks ago. Y’all hilarious (sic)! There’s my number !"

It was not immediately clear if Williams ever surrendered to Columbus police on those charges.

LaGrange police ask anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603, Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, or call 911.