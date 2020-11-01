Georgia Bulldogs safety Richard LeCounte hospitalized after crash

article

University of Georgia safety Richard LeCounte is recovering in the hospital after a motor-vehicle crash Saturday night in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the crash happened on the 500 block of Macon Highway and involved multiple vehicles and a dirt bike.

Medics rushed 22-year-old LeCounte to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, where he was treated in the trauma center.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officials say LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery but is still in the hospital for additional medical care.

"We would like to thank the emergency medical technicians, physicians, nurses, and other medical personnel who helped care for Richard," UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson said in a statement. "Richard’s family would also like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this time.”

Advertisement

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.