Georgia Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart addresses Colbie Young arrest

Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart says that he and the football program will continue to support suspended player Colbie Young, who is a wide receiver, as he faces charges related to an assault arrest.

Young was suspended indefinitely from the team in October after an argument with his ex-girlfriend allegedly turned physical, leading to his arrest. Recent reports indicate that his ex-girlfriend now wishes to have the charges dropped.

Young’s suspension may be lifted once his legal case is resolved.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated this week, Coach Smart said, "The legal process has to play itself out. We will continue to help Colbie in every way we can, allowing him to use the facility, working out, but we have to let the legal process play out."

According to the arrest report, officers allege that Colbie Young grabbed his ex-girlfriend and squeezed her torso when she attempted to leave his apartment after an argument. The woman told police she felt Young intended to harm her, and the responding officer reported seeing bruising and redness on her body, leading him to take her to the hospital. However, in an affidavit, the woman retracted her initial statements, clarifying that Young did not act violently, did not touch her in an inappropriate or unwanted manner, and did not cause any injury to her or her unborn child.

At this time, the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney has not indicated if the charges will be dismissed.