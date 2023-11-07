Georgia brothers sentenced to life in prison over string of violent robberies

A pair of Georgia brothers have been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found them guilty of committing a year's worth of violent robberies in Brookhaven.

Edrick Agee, 35, of Forest Park and Avonte Treon Fortson, 41, of Riverdale were convicted on Oct. 24.

Agee and Fortson were accused of robbing multiple people at gunpoint along Buford Highway between Dec. 13, 2019 and Jan. 24, 2020. During one incident, the brothers shot a man while robbing him and his girlfriend, according to an investigation. The victim survived the shooting.

Their reign of terror came to an end after another robbery when a victim's stolen bank card was pinged at a Walmart.

The jury found Agee guilty of two counts of armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and aggravated assault. Fortson was found guilty of two charges of armed robbery.

A third person, 32-year-old Elizabeth Edmonds who shares a child with Agee, pleaded guilty to being the getaway driver. She was sentenced to eight years on probation.