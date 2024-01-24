Georgia lawmaker proposes bill to limit AI's use in health insurance decisions

article

A Georgia House lawmaker wants to ban the use of artificial intelligence programs when making public healthcare insurance decisions.

Rep. Mandisha Thomas, a Democrat who represents South Fulton, has filed HB 887, which would require additional review to determine if something will be covered by insurance.

"No actions shall be taken concerning healthcare based solely on results derived from the use or application of artificial intelligence or utilizing automated decision tools," part of the proposed legislation reads.

Thomas' bill also would require any decisions connected to health care to be "meaningfully reviewed" by an individual associated with the Georgia Composite Medical Board who can override the automatic decision.

In 2023, Georgia lawmakers passed a bill that restricts the use of AI in connection with optometric care and coverage determinations.