Georgia reigning beauty queen charged in murder of 18-month-old

Trinity Madison Poague, the reigning Miss Donalsonville, was arrested and charged in the murder of an 18-month-old child.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says they were tapped by the Georgia Southwestern State University Police Department after the baby boy was admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus on Jan. 14 at around 2 p.m. The child was unconscious at the time, and later died in the hospital.

After multiple interviews, the GBI arrested 18-year-old Poague.

She is being held at the Sumter County Jail without bond. Poague faces charges of aggravated battery, felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree. It's not yet clear what her relation to the child was.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an anonymous tip online.