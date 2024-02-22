Brawl during Georgia basketball tournament disqualifies 2 girl high school teams

article

Two Georgia high school girls basketball teams have been disqualified after their tournament game was forced to shut down because of a massive fight on the court.

The AAAA first-round tournament game, which was between Spalding High School and Wayne County High School, was stopped in the third quarter after what officials called a "bench-clearing brawl."

Officials say all players on both teams were ejected and now face sit-out penalties.

In a statement, the Georgia High School Association executive director Dr. Robin Hines condemned the violence.

"There is no place within the Georgia High School Association for this type of behavior," Hines said. "It was egregious, and we are not going to put up with things like this."

As a result of the fight, Starr's Mill High School, which was scheduled to play the winner of the game, will have a bye into the third round.

Players may face further penalties and punishments as a result of an ongoing investigation into the fight.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Spalding County and Wayne County school districts but has not received any comment on the fight.