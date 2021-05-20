Georgia baseball fields help teen recover from traumatic brain injury

Weston Mazey is well on the road to recovery after a horrific collision on the baseball field left the 14-year-old West Virginia boy with a broken nose, broken bones in his face, a fractured skull, and a traumatic brain injury.

After six days in the ICU followed by four days in the children's hospital in Morgantown, he was brought to Shepherd Center in Atlanta via air ambulance. For the next two months, he worked hard on in-patient and out-patient physical therapy and showed great progress, but it was when his mom discovered the baseball fields at Medlock Park in Decatur while on a walk one day, that he really began to feel at home away from home.

You see, the Mazeys are a baseball family. Young Weston has grown up around the game as his father, Randy, is the head baseball coach at West Virginia University.

Every day after his official rehab at Shepherd Center, Weston (who is nicknamed Wammer) and his mom Amanda headed to Medlock Park for some baseball therapy. Taking ground balls, throwing, and hitting in the batting cages not only helped Weston physically but mentally as well.

Weston and his mom have now been released from Shepherd Center and will return to West Virginia to reunite with the rest of the family and their friends, but their Atlanta experience will stay with them going forward.

Weston's long-term prognosis is good and realizing how fortunate they are, the Mazey family decided to start a foundation to help families who are dealing with similar circumstances.

They call it Team Wammer in honor of Weston's nickname and it will benefit the WVU Medicine Children's Hospital and Shepherd Center.

As Amanda put it, "The first facility saved our son's life, and the second facility is helping to give him his life back."

They set a goal to raise $100,000 in 100 days and are poised to blow way past that.

For more information about Weston and his recovery, or to find out how you can help, go to their website, https://teamwammer.com/.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.