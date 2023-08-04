Georgia attorney sentenced for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

A Georgia attorney who joined the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and then went on social media to brag about breaking into then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has been sentenced.

William McCall Calhoun, Jr., 60, of Americus, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Calhoun’s social media accounts referenced his alleged ability to fire sniper headshots, and called for the "slaughter" of political enemies, FBI Special Agent Tim Armentrout testified. Calhoun bragged on social media that he was among the first rioters to break into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office on Jan. 6, and predicted the powerful Democrat "probably would have been torn into little pieces" if rioters had found her there, prosecutors said.

"We occupied the Capitol and shut down the Government — we shut down their stolen election shenanigans," Calhoun wrote, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent. "I was there and saw it all. My buddy Andy Nalley and I were in the first two hundred to rush up the steps and inside after the Vanguard had clashed hard with the police and had made them retreat."

Calhoun wrote he was going to Washington "to give the GOP some back bone" as the House and Senate met to certify the November election won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Calhoun, who described himself as a practicing attorney in Americus for 30 years who primarily handled criminal defense cases, was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, in Macon.

Prosecutors were able to draw a line from his appearance at the "Stop the Steal" rally to his entering the Capitol. As he approached the Senate Wing Door, Calhoun stated, "This is it. We’re storming the Capitol."

One video depicts Calhoun amongst other rioters who pounded on doors and walls as they passed by members’ offices. Calhoun stated in the video that they were "looking for people." Calhoun ultimately made it to the outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Office.

Calhoun was sentenced in March after a bench trial.

He was also ordered this week to serve 24 months of supervised release and pay restitution of $2,000.

This story is being reported out of Georgia. The Associated Press contributed to this report.