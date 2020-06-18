Georgia Aquarium welcomes back general public

At the beginning of April, we took viewers inside the eerily quiet Georgia Aquarium, which had just closed down to the general public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, more than two months later, the galleries are echoing with the sounds of visitors again.

Georgia Aquarium is officially back open to visitors, having welcomed in members starting last Saturday and the general public on Monday. Of course, it’s not quite “business as usual” inside the popular downtown attraction, and there’s a list of things guests should know before planning their trip.

First and foremost, guests will need to purchase timed tickets, which will be available for three separate blocks daily: one from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, one from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and one from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. During each of those blocks, staffers say capacity will be limited, and thorough cleaning will take place between each of those blocks as well as on high-touch areas throughout the day. Interestingly, those high-touch areas are also being covered in a special copper-infused film, which staffers say helps to reduce virus transmission.

Officials also say visitors will also be directed to one of two entrances (named Orange and Green), and signs inside will remind them to remain socially distant throughout the visit. Guests will also receive temperature checks before entering the building, and those with a fever of 100.4° or higher will be rescheduled. Masks will be worn by all staff members, and are encouraged for visitors.

For more information on visiting Georgia Aquarium and the measures being taken during the pandemic, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our own return visit to Georgia Aquarium this morning.