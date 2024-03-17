5 UGA students rescue 2 kids, driver from car crash in creek

article

Three people, including two children, are alive today thanks to the quick-thinking of five students from the University of Georgia.

The girls, who were traveling from Athens to Savannah, said they saw an SUV drive into the creek at the Brier Creek boat ramp Saturday afternoon. There was an adult and two children in the car.

Without a second thought, the girls jumped into the water and began pulling the driver and kids to safety.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Credit: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

When Burke County authorities arrived, they helped the students and the victims out of the water and praised the group for their heroic actions.

"These five young ladies were the primary factor in ensuring that the occupants were able to get out of and on top of the vehicle," a spokesperson for the Burke County Sheriff's Office shared.

The three occupants of the car were alert, conscious and breathing as medical assistance was provided at the scene.

The five students were identified as Jane McArdle, Molly McCollum, Eleanor Cart, Clarke Jones and Kaitlyn Iannace.

It's not clear what caused the driver to go off-road.