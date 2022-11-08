Georgia 2022 midterm election: Here's what you need to know to vote

Millions of voters across Georgia are expected to head to the polls to cast their ballots in the state's crucial election Tuesday.

The race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will help determine party control of a Senate now divided 50-50, with the vice president giving Democrats the tie-breaking vote. And incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is again facing Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a race highlighting sharply contrasting philosophies of how Georgia should be governed.

Here's what you need to know to cast your vote Tuesday.

Georgia Election Day polls hours

Polling places across Georgia open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.

If you are in line by 7 p.m. when polls close, you are still allowed to cast your ballot.

At some polling locations, technical difficulties may cause delays which will extend voting hours.

Can I vote in the Georgia midterms on Election Day ?

All eligible Georgians can vote in the midterm election provided that they are registered to vote and have a valid photo ID card.

To be eligible to vote you must be a legal resident of Georgia and of the county in which you are voting, a citizen of the United States, and at least 18 to vote. You may not vote if you are currently serving a sentence for a felony or have been ruled mentally incompetent by a court.

You can find out if your voter registration is active on the Georgia Secretary of State's My Voter Page .

All Georgia must show a valid photo ID while voting in-person. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver's license or U.S. passport.

How do I find my polling place for the Georgia midterm election?

All Georgians must vote at their designated polling place for their vote to be counted.

To find out where your polling place is, you can check your voter registration card, log on to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page , or contact your County Board of Registrar's Office .

If you show up to your polling place and are not able to vote due to a problem with you fulfilling all the requirements, you may still request a provisional ballot. As long as you resolve the eligibility issues within three days, your vote will count.

What if I have a problem voting?

If you experience a problem voting at your polling place, you can contact your County Board of Registrar's Office. Metro Atlantans can call the Georgia Secretary of State at 404-656-2871. If you live outside of metro Atlanta, the number to report an issue is 877-725-9797.

You can also submit a online complaint to the Secretary of State Elections Division using this form .

Early voting beats 2018 midterms

More than 2.5 million people already voted early, and total turnout is expected to exceed 4.5 million by the end of Tuesday's election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.