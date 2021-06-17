Mayor designates 100 city-owned Atlanta restrooms gender-neutral

article

More than 100 restrooms owned by the city of Atlanta will now be designated for use by all genders.

Wednesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a new administrative order at a ceremony that would designate the restrooms be gender-neutral.

All the restrooms, which will be available across the city, will be single-use.

This order includes restrooms at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

In a Tweet, City of Atlanta's Director of LGBTQ Affairs Malik Brown said he was "grateful to have a boss who uses every tool in her toolbox to move LGBTQ equality forward."

