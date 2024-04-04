Gen Z less concerned about table manners, survey says

Are table manners a thing of the past? For many in Generation Z, the answer seems to be yes. A recent study in Britain indicates that a significant portion of young people feel that traditional table etiquette is no longer relevant.

According to the study, 38% of Gen Z individuals see no issue with starting to eat before everyone's food has arrived, while 60% disregard the importance of using silverware correctly. Additionally, 38% have no qualms about eating off another person's plate. Perhaps most surprisingly, 77% of Gen Z respondents admitted to not caring about elbows on the table.

However, it's not just younger individuals who are lax about table manners. The survey revealed that 32% of people of all ages rarely consider their behavior at the table.

Despite this growing indifference towards table etiquette, people remain somewhat judgmental of others' manners. Nearly half of the respondents (49%) stated they would not consider dating someone with poor table manners. Additionally, 48% found loud chewing off-putting, while 37% dislike others taking food from their plates. Another 37% are annoyed by individuals using their phones during meals.

It is unknown if diners in the U.S. feel the same way.

The survey was conducted by the restaurant group Prezzo, according to New York Post.