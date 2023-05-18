Driver may soon be holding out for a HERO Unit on Atlanta's highways

Drivers who breakdown along Atlanta’s highways overnight may be waiting a bit longer for help after GDOT’s HERO Units cut their hours.

The changes come due to staffing issues. The Georgia Department of Transportation is temporarily shortening the coverage hours and the area of its HERO units.

Since 1994, HERO units have been on the road to help stranded drivers and assist law enforcement and EMS with traffic.

"Their job is to assist motorists and keep traffic moving, clear incidents out of the way, so traffic can move past it," said Natalie Dale with GDOT.

For the past 9 years, HERO units have been on the road around the clock. But now, they just don’t have the manpower to keep up that pace. When fully staffed, there are about 125 hero operators, now there are 60.

"Those 60 are dedicated men and women to the department, and to what’s going on on the road, but that’s a lot to ask of them to carry the weight," said Dale.

By July 1, HERO units will only be on active patrol from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. during the week and 6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekends. Dale says that’s when more than 90% of the issues arise.

"We were very diligent in looking at when the highest call volume was, where the highest call volume was, and made a hard, but important decision to pause those overnight hours," said Dale.

GDOT is also decreasing the coverage area of the HERO units. Currently, they cover about 382 miles, now they’ll cover 247 miles. GDOT’s CHAMP units, which usually work outside metro Atlanta, will pick up where the HERO routes end.

Dale says while not ideal, the changes will actually improve response times when they are on the road.

"Response time and HEROs on the road are going to get better during those daytime hours," said Dale.

GDOT says if drivers need assistance during the overnight hours, there will be a HERO unit on-call, just not actively patrolling. Motorists can also call 511 and operators can get the assistance you need.

GDOT says this is only temporary. They plan to focus on hiring and retention and hope to be back fully staffed within a year.