GDOT employee hit by out-of-control car on I-285, troopers say

A Georgia Department of Transportation employee is recovering in the hospital after officials say they were hit by a vehicle on Interstate 285 early Thursday morning.

The Georgia State Patrol says the incident began when a vehicle stalled out on one of the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

According to investigators, a Chevrolet Camera that was driving too fast for the road conditions swerved out of the way to avoid the stalled vehicle and lost control.

The Chevrolet then hit the GDOT employee who had been standing outside their vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate and then crashed into the DOT vehicle.

Medics rushed the GDOT employee to Northside Gwinnett Hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover from their injuries.

Officials have not said if anyone will face charges in connection with the crash.