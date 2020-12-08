GBI to assist Georgia Secretary of State's Office with election fraud investigations
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said their agents will be assisting the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office as it investigates certain claims regarding the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3.
The GBI said investigators will be conducting interviews regarding certain cases identified by state elections officials.
Specific fraud cases have been identified by elections officials and will continue to investigate all valid claims.
The GBI said any questionable election-related activity should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Office by going to https://sos.ga.gov/cgi-bin/emailelectionscomplaint.asp.
