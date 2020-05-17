GBI: Suspect injured after shooting after officers, vehicle chase

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Monroe County Saturday night.

According to the GBI, at around 8:54 p.m. Monroe County 911 received multiple calls about a domestic disturbance at a home on Clearview Avenue in Forsyth.

The callers told police that 27-year-old Deon Damon Bowden was involved with an altercation that became physical with multiple individuals at the home.

When Forsyth police and Monroe County deputies got to the scene, officials say Bowden began shooting at the law enforcement agents before trying to flee in a vehicle.

In his attempt to get away, officials say Bowden crashed his car into multiple vehicles, including two Monroe County Sheriff Office patrol cars.

Authorities say Bowden brandished a firearm and was shot multiple times by officers. The officers later discovered a pistol in the car.

Medics rushed Bowden to Navicent Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. No officers were injured in the pursuit and shooting.

The GBI is continuing its independent investigation, which will be turned over to the Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.