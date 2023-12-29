GBI still looking for person who shot 2 men at Dollar General in Commerce in 2021

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help again to identify a possible murder suspect in a case from 2021.

On Jan. 26, 2021, two people were shot at the Dollar General store at 45 B. Wilson Road in Commerce.

William "Billy" Smith and Phillip Smith, brothers, from Lula, were both found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Both were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where Billy Smith later died, police said.

The possible suspect is a light-skinned man who is about 5-foot-10-inches tall with dark-colored hair. He left the scene in a smaller, dark-colored SUV.



Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect in the picture is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309 or the Commerce Police Department at706-335-3200.