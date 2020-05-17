GBI: Shirtless man shot, killed after pointing gun at officers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Meriwether County, the GBI confirmed Saturday night.

According to officials, a woman who lived on Tobe Harris Street called police around 7:18 p.m. Saturday reporting that a shirtless man was in her yard waving a gun around. The man, later identified as 42-year-old Wallace Dean Staples, ran off soon after she made the call.

A short time later, officials say a man who lives on Martin Street called police, telling them that an armed shirtless man was leaning up against the resident's car and "making comments that he was wanted by police."

Officers responding to the scene met the suspect at the Martin Street home. When the officers arrived at the scene, the GBI says Staples walked down the driveway, sat down, pointed the gun at himself, and "made the comment that the officers were going to have to shoot him."

The officers commanded Staples to drop his gun, but instead, he pointed it at them, leading one officer to fire a single shot, the GBI said.

The shot killed Staples. No officers were injured in the incident.

The GBI's independent investigation is ongoing.

