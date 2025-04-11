GBI seeks public's help in solving 17-year-old Dawsonville murder case

The Brief The GBI is turning to the public for help in solving a cold case. 44-year-old Cheryl Williams Frady was shot and killed in Dawsonville 17 years ago. The search continues for her killer.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for help solving a cold-case murder.

The case of 44-year-old Cheryl Williams Frady remains unsolved.

What we know:

Cheryl William Frady's body was discovered in the basement bedroom of her home on Brookwood Drive in Dawsonville on the afternoon of April 5, 2008.

The mother of three had been murdered.

The 44-year-old woman lived with her mother and stepfather and was last heard from at around 1:30 that morning.

GBI investigators recently featured the cold case on social media:

The GBI posted Frady's photo and details about the case on Facebook around the anniversary of her death, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

What they're saying:

Despite the family's ties to the small town, Frady’s daughter Emily Wright told FOX 5, many residents in the community only recently learned of her mother's murder.

"She'd been a resident of that community for a very long time. I graduated high school there, that's where her grandson was born," said Wright.

Family friend Rebecca Tolson Kennedy said going years without an arrest in the case has been difficult.

"It was very tragic. And then for her family and for the GBI not to have made an arrest in this case, and not to have figured out who was behind this, that's very disturbing for a small community. I mean they don't know if it was somebody close to Cheryl or if it was just some random act."

What's next:

Frady's loved ones remain hopeful her killer will be brought to justice:

Wright is urging anyone with information in the case to come forward.

"The authorities, they are working diligently to solve this case," she said. "But they can't do it alone and there's a great big world filled with people, and someone has to know something."