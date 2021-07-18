GBI: Police shoot, kill man who pointed gun at officers in Savannah

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening and left a suspect dead.

Officials said Savannah Police Department officers shot and killed 36-year-old Savannah resident Maurice Sentel Mincey after he exited his car during a traffic stop and pointed a gun at officers.

The GBI said Mincey was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no injuries to officers, according to a statement.

Mincey was pulled over at around 9:30 p.m. on E. Bolton Street for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Officers spoke to Mincey outside of the car, the GBI said.

The GBI said officers saw Mincey moving around in his car and commanded him to show them his hands. The GBI said Mincey did not comply.

GBI investigators were requested at 10:19 p.m.

It's the 53rd officer-involved shooting in Georgia this year, according to GBI records.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

