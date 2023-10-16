GBI investigating shooting involving sheriff's office in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. - A shooting involving the Camden County Sheriff's Office is under investigation, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The GBI described it as an "officer involved shooting" but did not say if an officer shot someone or if an officer was shot.
The GBI says it will release more information once it is available.
Camden County is just south of Brunswick and includes Waverly, Woodbine, Kingsland and Cumberland Island.