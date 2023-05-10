Cobb police shoot suspect in Douglas County; GBI investigating

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Cobb County Police officers.

The shooting happened in the overnight hours near Maxham Road and Thornton Road in Douglas County.

Details on the shooting were limited, but Cobb County Police confirmed an officer shot a suspect. Their identity and condition have not yet been released.

No officers were injured.

A witness told FOX 5 they heard sirens, a car crash and then a large amount of gunfire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to look into the incident, as is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Authorities had the area around Maxham and Thornton roads closed off. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. If you have photos or video, send them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.