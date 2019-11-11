GBI investigating officer-involved shooting at Vidalia home

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at the scene of a homicide in Montgomery County.

According to the GBI, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office were called to a home on the 1300 block of Joe Hilton Road in Vidalia Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting. When they got to the home, deputies met John Fountain outside.

Officials say Fountain refused to follow the deputies' commands to move away from multiple firearms nearby. During the conversation, a deputy saw the body of a woman, now identified as Alice Faye Humphrey, on the ground behind Fountain.

When Fountain picked up one of the firearms, a deputy opened fire, hitting him, the GBI said.

Fountain was airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment. His condition is unknown.

Officials are still investigating the cause and manner of Humphrey's death.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on the incidents, please call the GBI at 478-374-6988.