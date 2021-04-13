GBI investigating Greene County homicide

The Greene County Sheriff's Office has requested Georgia Bureau of Investigation assistance in a murder investigation, officials said.

Greene County law enforcement filed the request hours after finding a 30-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Interstate 20.

Officials said, on April 9, deputies responded to a call about a crash on I-20 and found Joseph Lee Briggs Jr., 30, of Manning, South Carolina, dead of apparent multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said preliminary information reveals Briggs Jr. while driving on I-20 in Greensboro, Georgia, was a victim of road rage.

The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 706-453-3551 or the GBI Region 6 office in Milledgeville, Georgia, at 478-445-4173.

