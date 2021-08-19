GBI investigating death of new Cobb County Jail detainee

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death of a detainee in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Wednesday.

Officials with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office say the detainee had been booked into the jail on Monday and told personnel a the time that he suffered from Stage IV throat and stomach cancer.

When the detainee began showing signs of bleeding while vomiting, officials called an ambulance. He died Wednesday night at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Officials say they are not releasing the detainee's name pending notification of his next of kin. According to deputies, the man was transient and had given them false information.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an external investigation along with the Cobb County Sheriff's internal investigation into the death.

