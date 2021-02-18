GBI investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Athens

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate a shooting involving police where the suspect was killed.

The incident happened after 9:17 a.m. Thursday near Newton Bridge Road and Fritz Mar Lane in Athens.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had been confirmed stolen out of Jackson County. As officers followed the vehicle, it left the roadway in and a single adult male occupant took off into the woods.

Officers established a perimeter around the man and attempted negotiating with him to surrender for an extended period of time. At one point the man advanced toward officers in a threatening manner, with his hand concealed under his shirt and made references to having a gun, according to a news release from Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

"Officers used less lethal munitions in an attempt to stop the advancing threat. The less lethal munitions did not have the desired effect and the individual continued advancing toward officers in a threatening manner, indicating that

he had a firearm," the release stated.

"In response, several ACCPD officers discharged firearms, striking the man. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Authorities have not release the man's identity.

No officers were injured.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was requested to handle the investigation, which is ACCPD policy. The involved officers were placed on administrative assignment pending a preliminary review of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309.

