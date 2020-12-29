GBI investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta involving U.S. Marshals

The GBI is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting involving U.S. Marshals, the Atlanta Police Department says.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted Tuesday morning that the agency responded to an officer-involved shooting in Fulton County at the request of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Mayland Circle SW near University Avenue in Atlanta's Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Police also confirmed to FOX 5 that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office was investigating, but it is unclear how the Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals are potentially connected to the incident.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

FOX 5 News crews are headed to the scene to gather more details.

