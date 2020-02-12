GBI investigates shooting involving Conyers police officer

A traffic stop for a reported stolen vehicle turned into officer-involved shooting and chase early Tuesday evening, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Conyers police officers pulled over that vehicles around 6:45 p.m. into a hotel parking lot located in the 1400 block of Old McDonough Highway. The GBI said the two officers approached the vehicle, but the vehicle quickly backed up, crashing into one of the patrol cars.

The GBI said at that point, one of the officers opened fire at the vehicle. It was not immediately clear if the officers struck anyone inside.

Conyers police officers pursued the vehicle as it fled. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office was asked to join the chase. The GBI said eventually, the stolen vehicle made its way into DeKalb County and was able to lose the pursuing officers.

That vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Interstate 20 near Evans Mill Road.

No officers were injured.

The GBI was asked to review the officer-involved shooting. That report will be turned over to the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office for review once it is complete.

This is the 15th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to help investigate since the start of the New Year.