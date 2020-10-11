GBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Coweta County

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Coweta County on Sunday evening.

It happened along Interstate 85 near Exit 47, the Bullsboro Blvd. exit. The GBI said they did not have details surrounding the incident.

Video from a Georgia Department of Transportation camera in the area shows law enforcement activity on the side of the busy interstate.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting along I-85 in Coweta County on Oct. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

Advertisement

No word on injuries or suspects.

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting along I-85 in Coweta County on Oct. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.