GBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Coweta County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 22 mins ago
Coweta County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting along I-85 in Coweta County on Oct. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents were asked to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Coweta County on Sunday evening.

It happened along Interstate 85 near Exit 47, the Bullsboro Blvd. exit. The GBI said they did not have details surrounding the incident.

Video from a Georgia Department of Transportation camera in the area shows law enforcement activity on the side of the busy interstate.

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting along I-85 in Coweta County on Oct. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance with the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

No word on injuries or suspects.

The GBI investigates a deputy-involved shooting along I-85 in Coweta County on Oct. 11, 2020. (FOX 5)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.