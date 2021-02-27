GBI investigates shooting in Atlanta involving law enforcement officer

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a shooting involving a law enforcement officer Saturday in Atlanta, officials confirmed.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers went to the 400 block of Boulevard SE around 4:25 p.m. Records show a convenience store is located near the location.

In a Tweet, the GBI said the Georgia State Patrol had requested their assistance.



An adult male was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound, police say.

Police described the Georgia State Patrol officer as being "off-duty."

Other details surrounding the event were not immediately made available.

FOX 5 News crews are on scene working to learn more.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

