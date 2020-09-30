GBI: Georgia deputy shoots driver during multi-county pursuit

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene of a shooting involving a deputy after a pursuit that stretched between two counties.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the GBI was requested to investigate the shooting around 1 a.m. on Tuesday by the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

According to the GBI, the incident started when a Grady County deputy attempted to stop a truck for an equipment malfunction.

Instead of stopping, officials say the driver attempted to get away, leading to a pursuit that continued into Mitchell County.

At one point in the chase, officials say both vehicles stopped and the deputy attempted to make an arrest. While the deputy was out of his vehicle, the GBI says the driver started driving toward him - which caused him to fire shots.

The chase eventually stopped at the intersection of State Highway 97 and Mt. Olive Road when other deputies arrived to assist.

Deputies discovered the driver had been hit by gunfire, so they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After searching the truck, deputies found a pistol that had been stolen from Grady County.

The GBI will conduct its own independent investigation into the shooting, which it will turn over to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

