GBI: Former Georgia jailer charged with enticing underage girl

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a former jailer and charged him with attempting to entice an underage girl.

Monday, GBI officials say they arrested 20-year-old Seth Adam Matthews of Ochlocknee, Georgia.

According to officials, the GBI began its investigation after they were informed by the Grady County Sheriff's Office about allegations that Matthews had "inappropriate contact" with an underage girl on a social media site.

At the time of his arrest, Matthews was a jailer at the Grady County Jail. He has since been fired.

Authorities charged Matthews with enticing a child for indecent purposes and violation of oath by a public officer. He has been booked into the Thomas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).

