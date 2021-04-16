GBI: Former Georgia deputy arrested for shots fired during traffic stop

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged a former Oglethorpe County Sheriff's deputy with aggravated assault connected to an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

Officials say the charges stem from a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 78. According to the GBI, Oglethorpe County Deputy Michael Norton Davis attempted to stop 27-year-old Athens resident Patrouski Hodges for speeding, eventually pulling them over in Clarke County.

While Hodges' car was pulled over on the right side of the road, officials say Davis' patrol car hit Hodges' car.

Investigators say Hodges attempted to drive away from the deputy while Davis was outside of his car. Davis then shot at the car three times, hitting the vehicle twice. Officials say no one was injured in the shooting.

Hodges was later in Athens-Clarke County and taken to the Oglethorpe County Jail for traffic-related charges. A passenger in their vehicle was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Davis, who no longer works at the sheriff's office, turned himself in to the Clarke County Jail without incident. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

The GBI is continuing its investigation, which it will give to the Clarke County District Attorney for prosecution.

