GBI: Former credit union employee steals $35K from customers

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former credit union employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from customers.

Tuesday, the GBI arrested 41-year-old Williamson resident Gregory Ryan Edge and charged him with six counts of felony theft by deception.

According to officials, their investigation began after reports of suspicious activity on loans at the Southern Credit Union in Griffin, Georgia.

The initial investigation identified Edge as a suspect in the theft of five customers' funds from the credit union. Since then, the number of victims has expanded to 22 victims between 2014 and 2019.

Officials say most of those alleged thefts came as part of refinance loans where Edge would make a check with more money than was required to close the loan - sometimes telling his victims that the extra money was "loan fees." He is then accused of pocketing the excess amount for himself.

In total, officials estimate the amount stolen was more than $35,000.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the GBI's Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888 or at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

