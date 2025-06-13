Gwinnett firefighters honored for rescuing man trapped in house fire

article

The Brief Gwinnett firefighters rescued a man trapped in a vacant home during a fire earlier this year. Lt. Van Nus directed a search after spotting signs someone might be inside, leading to the victim’s discovery. The man was treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, and is alive thanks to the team’s quick action.



Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is recognizing a group of its own for their courageous actions that saved a man’s life during a recent house fire.

What they're saying:

The department shared a photo on social media showing the honored first responders, who sprang into action earlier this year when a blaze broke out at a vacant residence. Despite the building being considered empty, Lt. Van Nus noticed signs that someone might be inside and urged a search of the structure.

Following his lead, firefighters conducted a sweep of the property and discovered a man trapped inside. The victim was quickly removed and treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say his survival is due to the alertness and quick decision-making of the fire and rescue team.

The department praised the crew’s life-saving instincts, calling the rescue a powerful example of dedication beyond the call of duty.