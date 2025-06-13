Expand / Collapse search

Gwinnett firefighters honored for rescuing man trapped in house fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 13, 2025 8:03am EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County fire

The Brief

    • Gwinnett firefighters rescued a man trapped in a vacant home during a fire earlier this year.
    • Lt. Van Nus directed a search after spotting signs someone might be inside, leading to the victim’s discovery.
    • The man was treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning, and is alive thanks to the team’s quick action.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is recognizing a group of its own for their courageous actions that saved a man’s life during a recent house fire.

What they're saying:

The department shared a photo on social media showing the honored first responders, who sprang into action earlier this year when a blaze broke out at a vacant residence. Despite the building being considered empty, Lt. Van Nus noticed signs that someone might be inside and urged a search of the structure.

Following his lead, firefighters conducted a sweep of the property and discovered a man trapped inside. The victim was quickly removed and treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say his survival is due to the alertness and quick decision-making of the fire and rescue team.

The department praised the crew’s life-saving instincts, calling the rescue a powerful example of dedication beyond the call of duty.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a post on Facebook. 

Gwinnett CountyNews