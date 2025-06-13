Gwinnett firefighters honored for rescuing man trapped in house fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is recognizing a group of its own for their courageous actions that saved a man’s life during a recent house fire.
What they're saying:
The department shared a photo on social media showing the honored first responders, who sprang into action earlier this year when a blaze broke out at a vacant residence. Despite the building being considered empty, Lt. Van Nus noticed signs that someone might be inside and urged a search of the structure.
Following his lead, firefighters conducted a sweep of the property and discovered a man trapped inside. The victim was quickly removed and treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. Officials say his survival is due to the alertness and quick decision-making of the fire and rescue team.
The department praised the crew’s life-saving instincts, calling the rescue a powerful example of dedication beyond the call of duty.