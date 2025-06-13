Body recovered from Peachtree Creek Friday morning

The Brief A body was recovered Friday morning from Peachtree Creek near Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead. Atlanta Police and Fire Rescue responded around 6:40 a.m., deploying water rescue teams to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and officials have not yet released the identity of the person or the circumstances surrounding the discovery.



Authorities in Atlanta are investigating after a body was recovered early Friday morning from Peachtree Creek near Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead.

Emergency crews, including Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire and Rescue teams, arrived at the scene around 6:40 a.m. Firefighters were seen working from a bridge overlooking the creek, with water rescue units also deployed in the area.

At this time, officials have released few details. Atlanta Police confirmed that the investigation is active, but the identity of the person found and the circumstances surrounding the discovery have not yet been disclosed.

At 8 a.m., there was still a significant police and fire department presence, as investigators work to determine what led to the incident. Authorities say more information will be shared as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.