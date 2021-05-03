GBI: Car break-in suspects shoot Georgia homeowner

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation needs your help identifying multiple suspects connected to a series of car break-ins and a shooting in Lee County.

The GBI and Lee County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on the 100 block of Stapleton Drive at around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, multiple cars in a subdivision north of the road had been recently broken into.

Officials say a security camera at the home notified the victim that someone was at his car.

When he stepped out to see what was going on, officials say he was shot multiple times by the suspects.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

The GBI shared two photos of vehicles involved in the shooting captured on security footage.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please contact the GBI at 229-931-2439, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012, or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

