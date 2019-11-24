GBI arrests suspect in Forsyth murder investigation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Forsyth man in connection with a murder investigation Saturday.

The GBI says that officials with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were called to an apartment complex on Union Hill Drive in Forsyth, Georgia Friday night after reports of a person shot.

Deputies at the scene discovered 41-year-old David Jordan at the location dead with a gunshot wound.

After an investigation, officials say that they discovered Jordan and 32-year-old Jazma Rashiid Banks were at the apartment complex together when they got into an altercation.

During the fight, the GBI says that Banks shot and killed Jordan.

Law enforcement arrested Banks on Saturday and charged him with the murder.

The investigation is continuing with an autopsy planned for Jordan's body.