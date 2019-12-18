GBI: 2 international gang members arrested in Georgia raids

Georgia law enforcement say they've arrested two members of an international crime gang after a raid of one of the gang's alleged weapons and drug caches in Lawrenceville.

According to the GBI, the arrests and raids come as the result of a six-month investigation and involved ICE Homeland Security Investigations, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Atlanta Police Department's K-9 Unit, the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and Gwinnett County Fire and EMS.

When agents executed the two search warrants in Gwinnett County, official says they seized an "arsenal" of weapons and drugs. The weapons included a rifle, handguns, an Uzi pistol, a sawed-off shotgun, and 100 round drug magazines. Agents also seized around 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and gang paraphernalia.

During the raids, agents arrested 31-year-old Jorge Omar Rosales of Los Angeles and 27-year-old Damion Raye Martinez of Texas. Officials say both men are longtime residents of Lawrenceville and members of subsets of the international crime street gang known as Sureños.

Rosales has been charged with violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, 10 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and violation of parole.

Martinez is charged with violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, and violation of parole.

Both men are now in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Officials say more arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.